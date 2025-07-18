Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EMS spurts on bagging LoA from UP Jal Nigam

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

EMS jumped 4.09% to Rs 635.70 after the company has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 9,879.72 lakhs from UP Jal Nigam (Urban).

The nature of the contract involves surveying, soil investigation, design, and the supply of all required materials, labour, tools and plants (T&P) for the execution and completion of works under Package-2 of the Nagar Nigam Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme, covering District-I Part-II and District-I Part-I, Zone 1 and 2.

The contract is to be executed within a time period of 21 months from the date of commencement.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order.

 

Additionally, the order does not fall under related party transactions and has been executed on an arms length basis.

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. It provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 46.60 crore on an 8.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 265.83 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

