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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Yasho Industries Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, Finkurve Financial Services Ltd and Modern Threads (I) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2026.

Yasho Industries Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, Finkurve Financial Services Ltd and Modern Threads (I) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2026.

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd tumbled 8.97% to Rs 79.7 at 09:06 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14474 shares in the past one month.

 

Yasho Industries Ltd lost 8.78% to Rs 4483.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6736 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5315 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd crashed 8.07% to Rs 26.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1146 shares in the past one month.

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Finkurve Financial Services Ltd plummeted 7.53% to Rs 72. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8577 shares in the past one month.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd fell 7.34% to Rs 53.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1351 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 2:52 PM IST