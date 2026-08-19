Arkade Developers adds 4 cluster redevelopment projects in Western Mumbai

Arkade Developers said that it has added four redevelopment projects across Malad West, Kandivali West, Kandivali East and Borivali West, covering a combined area of around 45,204 square meters or 11.17 acres.

They have a total projected saleable carpet area of around 15 lakh square feet. The projects have a combined projected turnover potential of approximately Rs 5,000 crore.

The Yogi NagarPlot B cluster redevelopment in Borivali West is the largest project among the four. It spans around 24,165 square meters. The project has a projected saleable carpet area of around 9 lakh square feet. It has a potential turnover of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

The two projects in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East and Shankar Lane, Kandivali West together cover around 12,612 square meters. They have a projected saleable carpet area of around 3.5 lakh square feet. Their combined estimated GDV is around Rs 1,100 crore.

The Malad West redevelopment covers around 8,428 square meters. It is expected to have a saleable carpet area of around 2.5 lakh square feet. The project has a turnover potential of approximately Rs 900 crore.

Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers, stated: "Redevelopment is a crucial part of Mumbais real estate growth journey and remains a core strength of our brand as we contribute to the citys ever-evolving skyline.

A testament to our efforts is the recent milestone achieved at Arkade Eden in Malad West, where we received the occupancy certificate (OC) nine months ahead of the committed RERA date.

Arkade Developers is a leading luxury real estate developer in Mumbai. The company has developed over 5.5 million square feet of property, with an additional two-plus million square feet currently under construction.

The company had reported 33.66% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.08 crore on a 7.83% fall in revenue to Rs 146.97 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.46% to currently trade at Rs 129.50 on the BSE.

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