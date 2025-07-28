Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 132.93 crore

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 21.79% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 132.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales132.93128.10 4 OPM %13.6512.69 -PBDT21.4723.10 -7 PBT10.7614.22 -24 NP7.9710.19 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

TCS Layoff Stock to Watch Today Gold-Silver Price Today NSDL IPO KCET NEET UG Seat Allotment HDB Financial Saiyaara Box Office Collection Q1 Result Today Upcoming Q1 Results Upcoming IPO 2025
