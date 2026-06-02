Suryoday SFB gains after board to mull fundraising plan

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.73% to Rs 167.45 after the bank announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 25 June 2026 to consider raising funds through mix of equity and debt instruments.

The board will evaluate raising capital through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants, or other eligible instruments. The fundraising may be undertaken through a rights issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permissible route, subject to shareholder approvals.

In addition, the board will consider raising funds through debt instruments, including bonds, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and other debt securities.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. It commenced operations as an NBFC over a decade ago, with a clear focus on serving customers in the unbanked and underbanked segments and promoting financial inclusion.

The bank reported standalone net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 33.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 30.83% YoY to Rs 691.89 crore in Q4 FY26.

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