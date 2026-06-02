Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Concord Biotech Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2026.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd spiked 10.02% to Rs 486.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91611 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd surged 8.98% to Rs 1155.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10934 shares in the past one month.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd soared 7.59% to Rs 330.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd added 6.49% to Rs 556.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurt 6.46% to Rs 2446.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

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