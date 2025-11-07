Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 33.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.46% to Rs 519.66 croreNet profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 33.00% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.46% to Rs 519.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 507.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income519.66507.20 2 OPM %42.5143.36 -PBDT39.3060.15 -35 PBT39.3060.15 -35 NP30.4145.39 -33
