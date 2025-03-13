Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.42, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% fall in NIFTY and a 17.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.42, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 22448.75. The Sensex is at 74027.95, down 0%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has added around 6.41% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31535.3, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 262.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 609.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 185.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks turn rangebound; European mkt decline

Benchmarks turn rangebound; European mkt decline

Board of Gensol Engineering approves sub-division of equity shares

Board of Gensol Engineering approves sub-division of equity shares

Board of Gensol Engineering approves raising USD 50 million via international offering

Board of Gensol Engineering approves raising USD 50 million via international offering

PETRONAS continues as the title sponsor of TVS Racing for next 3 years

PETRONAS continues as the title sponsor of TVS Racing for next 3 years

Pondy Oxides incorporates new LLP for scrap metal business

Pondy Oxides incorporates new LLP for scrap metal business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon