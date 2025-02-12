Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit declines 97.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.45% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Swadeshi Polytex declined 97.40% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 99.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.3054.55 -99 OPM %-120.0095.09 -PBDT1.4353.72 -97 PBT1.3953.72 -97 NP1.1945.75 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content