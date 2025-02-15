Business Standard

Swan Energy Q3 PAT soars 406% YoY to Rs 583 cr

Swan Energy Q3 PAT soars 406% YoY to Rs 583 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Swan Energy's consolidated net profit zoomed 406.30% to Rs 582.81 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 115.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,908.18 crore in Q3 FY25, up 19.88% as against Rs 1,591.67 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,669.75 crore in Q3 FY25, down 87.94% year on year. Cost of material consumed was Rs 1,822.11 crore (up 40.98% YoY), employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 28.90 crore (up 171.36% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 44.73 crore (down 22.24% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Revenue from the textile segment dropped 62.05% to Rs 18.80 crore, and revenue from the energy segment was at Rs 191.21 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24, while revenue from the construction business rose 12.96% YoY to Rs 30.32 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 27 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Swan Group is among India's leading private sector business houses, serving the nation for more than a century across the textile, real estate, and oil & gas sectors.

Shares of Swan Energy tanked 8.54% to settle at Rs 441.15 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

