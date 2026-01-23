Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 39.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.80% to Rs 28.08 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart declined 39.61% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.0834.1629.0231.565.478.635.228.323.696.11

