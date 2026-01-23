Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 11.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 1507.35 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 11.43% to Rs 158.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 1507.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1294.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1507.351294.4620.2420.45276.19245.25213.75192.06158.65142.38

