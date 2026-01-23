IIFL Samasta Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 527.74 crore

Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance reported to Rs 18.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 136.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 527.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 592.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.527.74592.8839.56-0.7629.71-178.4825.66-183.1018.60-136.03

