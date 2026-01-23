Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 47.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 47.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 1.80% to Rs 19.62 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering rose 47.14% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.80% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.6219.98 -2 OPM %8.105.66 -PBDT2.051.62 27 PBT1.370.95 44 NP1.030.70 47

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 11.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 9.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 18.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.79% in the December 2025 quarter

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

