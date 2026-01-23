Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 47.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.80% to Rs 19.62 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering rose 47.14% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.80% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.6219.988.105.662.051.621.370.951.030.70

