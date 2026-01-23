Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.35% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.240.2362.5065.220.170.200.170.200.170.20

