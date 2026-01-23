Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 9.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 3885.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 9.66% to Rs 256.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 3885.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4360.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3885.004360.4715.7612.68698.89639.37510.16460.10256.75234.14

