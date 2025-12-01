GRM Overseas Ltd Slides 1.84%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
GRM Overseas Ltd has added 7% over last one month compared to 1.43% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX
GRM Overseas Ltd fell 1.84% today to trade at Rs 460. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.21% to quote at 20363.83. The index is down 1.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Venkys (India) Ltd decreased 1.82% and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 1.7% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 4 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
GRM Overseas Ltd has added 7% over last one month compared to 1.43% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1207 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43360 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 502.95 on 20 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 175.95 on 13 Jan 2025.
