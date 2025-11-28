Friday, November 28, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanfac Inds climbs on securing Rs 336-cr supply contract from Krishna Organics

Tanfac Inds climbs on securing Rs 336-cr supply contract from Krishna Organics

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tanfac Industries rallied 4.06% to Rs 4,060 after the company received a contract from Krishna Organics based in Vadodara to supply solar grade diluted hydrofluoric acid.

The contract, which spans up to the financial year 2028-29, is valued at an estimated Rs 336 crore, exclusive of GST. The order will be executed over 3.5 years as per mutually agreed specifications between both parties.

Afzal Malkani, director, said, We are delighted to secure this esteemed order, which demonstrates the continued trust reposed in TANFAC by leading industry partners. This achievement reaffirms our position as a vital player in the chemical manufacturing sector and supports our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers with consistency and integrity.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and s engaged in the manufacture of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Potassium Fluoride, Potassium Bifluoride, etc.

The companys standalone net profit declined 11% to Rs 17.18 crore despite a 51.3% jump in net sales to Rs 168.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Refex Inds spurts after bagging ash handling order worth Rs 100 cr

Refex Inds spurts after bagging ash handling order worth Rs 100 cr

Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 5.55%

GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 5.55%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 0.72%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 0.72%

Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon