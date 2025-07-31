Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 42.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 61.07 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 42.07% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales61.0745.66 34 OPM %36.7831.34 -PBDT20.9314.08 49 PBT8.636.10 41 NP6.454.54 42
