Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 34.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.49% to Rs 225.70 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 34.38% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 225.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales225.70172.96 30 OPM %6.046.02 -PBDT7.746.00 29 PBT5.263.92 34 NP3.872.88 34
