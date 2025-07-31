Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 16.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 168.24 croreNet profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 16.87% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 168.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales168.24172.90 -3 OPM %45.5752.86 -PBDT87.3895.83 -9 PBT70.4983.48 -16 NP52.5763.24 -17
