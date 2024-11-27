TARC garners Rs 1,350 cr from sales of TARC Ishva in Gurugram

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

TARC announces that the Company has sold -50% of project TARC ISHVA amounting to Rs. 1,350 crore. The Company launched TARC Ishva in the month of September 2024 and received exemplary response from its customers. This development has helped the Company gain momentum towards its guidance for this fiscal year and is confident of selling out the balance inventory soon.

TARC ISHVA is located along Golf Course Extension Road in sector 63A of Gurugram. It is a 1.35 million square feet luxury residential development offering Four Side Open Residences with expansive views of the Aravali Hills and complimented with unparalleled amenities being offered in the condominium. With TARC Ishva, the Company has put together a pioneering venture that champions the fusion of extravagance and environmental consciousness.

 

Amar Sarin, Managing Director & CEO, TARC Limited said, "After the overwhelming success of our developments, TARCTripundra and TARC Kailasa, launch of our luxury residential development TARC Ishva in Gurugram has been quite exhilarating. The trust and reliance that Gur customers have reposed in the TARC brand is even more eupohoric and we would like to thank our esteemed customers. TARC with its customer-centric strategy has undoubtedly experienced end-user driven demand for its projects. We are extremely confident that this momentum will continue and we plan to bring more such developments for our valuable customers in the near future."

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

