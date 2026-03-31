Tata Comm recognized as Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services

Tata Communication announced that it has been recognised as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services, marking its thirteenth consecutive year of recognition for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Over the past year, Tata Communications has continued to redefine its Network fabric through advanced AI and analytics, offering composable, high-speed, on-demand and intent-based connectivity that supports enterprises worldwide across industries such as finance, manufacturing, retail, media, and IT services.

Some key advancements include:

Expanded its network-on-demand portfolio with new options such as IZOTM DC Dynamic Connectivity (DC stands for Data Centre), multi-cloud on-demand connectivity, giving enterprises greater f lexibility to scale networks as needed Investment in next generation high density single mode fibers and high-capacity capable wavelength services of 800G to meet emerging requirements of AI cloud infrastructure Extended global coverage through strategic partner PoPs, enabling rapid deployment and flexible service expansion in key markets. Collaboration with leading local offnet partners to ensure reliable last-mile connectivity across global regions Strengthened Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities to address emerging AI-driven threats, including risks such as unauthorised data uploads, ensuring stronger protection for enterprise environments Plan to offer quantum safe encryption services leveraging Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms standardised by NIST, which provide robust security against both classical and quantum attacks

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