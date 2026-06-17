Tata Communications issues CPs worth Rs 400 crore

Tata Communications announced the issuance and allotment of commercial papers (CPs) aggregating to Rs 400 crore.

The issue date is 15 June 2026 while the date of redemption is 11 September 2026.

The said instrument has been issued at a discount rate of 7.05% per annum.

The said commercial paper was listed on National Stock Exchange of India on 16 June 2026.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next-gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services.

The company had reported 65.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 263 crore despite a 9.4% rise in gross revenues to Rs 6,554 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The scrip advanced 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 1927 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News