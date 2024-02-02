Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3945, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.29% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% gain in NIFTY and a 21.65% gain in the Nifty IT index.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3945, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 6.86% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36534.55, up 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3971.7, up 2.67% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 13.29% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% gain in NIFTY and a 21.65% gain in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 33 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dabur India spurts as PAT rises 8% YoY in Q3 FY24

Maruti Suzuki spurts as sales rises 15% YoY in Jan

Canara Bank spurts 2.39%, up for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda spurts 0.9%, up for five straight sessions

Reliance Industries Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Coal India Ltd soars 1.87%

NTPC Ltd soars 2.55%, rises for third straight session

One 97 Communications drops for third day; stock down over 77% from IPO price

Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for five straight sessions

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon