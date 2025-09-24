Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence jumps on partnership with Royal IHC

Swan Defence jumps on partnership with Royal IHC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 606.15 after the company signed a pact with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC.

The agreement, also involving Alar Infrastructure, aims to develop and retrofit offshore construction vessels, pipe laying vessels, and multi-purpose offshore support vessels at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI)'s Pipavav Port, Gujarat shipyard. The partnership targets strengthening Indias indigenous shipbuilding under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and seeks to provide cost-competitive solutions for global offshore vessel markets.

Swan Defence, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering, is a shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company in India. Strategically located on the west coast of India, the shipyard operates the countrys largest dry dock (662m x 65m) and has a fabrication capacity of 144,000 tons per annum.

 

On a consolidated basis, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reported net loss of Rs 31.17 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.45 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales stood at Rs 0.42 crore in Q1 June 2025. No sales were reported in the same quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Ceinsys Tech secures MMRDA contract for ESRI ArcGIS software worth Rs 16 crore

Ceinsys Tech secures MMRDA contract for ESRI ArcGIS software worth Rs 16 crore

Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

Mazagon Dock inks MoU with Tamil Nadu for potential greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast.

Mazagon Dock inks MoU with Tamil Nadu for potential greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast.

Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon