Tata Power Company Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 355.05, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.06% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 355.05, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. Tata Power Company Ltd has dropped around 0.88% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31729.85, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 354.35, down 0.38% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 14.06% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 31.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

