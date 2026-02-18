India to add 20,000 GPUs beyond existing 38,000 to strengthen national AI infrastructure; announces IT minister
He said India is focused on responsible AI development and wider use of AI in sectors like healthcare and education. The strategy reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of democratizing technology, ensuring AI access is available to many and not limited to a few companies.
The Summit, held from 1620 February, has drawn global leaders, tech executives, researchers, startups, and students. The Minister said more than $200 billion in investments is expected over the next two years, with funding across all five layers of the AI ecosystem.
He highlighted that 51% of Indias power capacity comes from clean energy, supporting sustainable AI growth. Over 2.5 lakh students pledged responsible AI use on the first day.
India is also advancing sovereign AI models, semiconductor design under Semiconductor 2.0, AI reskilling programs, and AI safety efforts to ensure technology is used responsibly and benefits society.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST