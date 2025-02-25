Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power signs MoU with Assam Govt.

Tata Power signs MoU with Assam Govt.

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

To invest Rs 30,000 cr in developing renewable projects up to 5000 MW in Assam

Tata Power has signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Advantage Assam 2.0 to further its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development in the state.

The Company has inked a MoU with the Assam Government to tie up and support upto 5000 MW of renewable and clean energy projects comprising Solar, Wind, Hydro and Energy Storage in the state with Rs 30,000 crore investment over the next 5 years.

As part of this collaboration, the Assam Government will facilitate the identification and allocation of approximately 20000 acres of encumbrance-free government land on a lease basis and assist in acquiring private land suitable for solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage projects. Additionally, the state will support infrastructure development to ensure seamless transmission connectivity and promote the establishment of Renewable Energy Parks through state agencies.

 

The initiative will also include the identification of land for Group Captive sites, enabling industries and tea gardens to access clean energy under Assam's land allotment and Industrial policies. To accelerate project execution, the Government has committed to single-window clearances for statutory approvals, financial incentives, and collaboration with research institutions for innovation in the renewable sector. Skill development programs will also be introduced to build a trained workforce for project implementation and operation.

Also Read

Vaccine

Biological E teams with Danish vax firm to give Chikungunya jabs to LMICs

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

ONOE Bill upholds federal structure: Former law panel chief to House panel

UltraTech

UltraTech announces entry into wires, cables biz with Rs 1,800 cr capex

Ericsson

Ericsson to deploy gear for Bharti Airtel's transition to standalone 5G

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Madras High Court rules in favour of 12% GST for railway contracts

Assam has made remarkable progress in the renewable and clean energy sector, harnessing its rich natural resources to unlock a renewable energy potential of 14,487 MW, with solar power leading the way. The state has set ambitious goals, aiming to achieve 500 MW of solar capacity by 2027. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with Tata Power's vision of accelerating Assam's clean energy transition and supporting the state in achieving its renewable energy targets.

Tata Power 's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has signed one more MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to drive renewable energy adoption and enhance energy efficiency across the state. This agreement focuses on scaling up rooftop solar projects under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY) while also contributing 3000 direct job opportunities, reinforcing Assam's clean energy transition and economic growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power Company receives affirmation in corporate family rating

Tata Power Company receives affirmation in corporate family rating

EID Parry (India) allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

EID Parry (India) allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Adani Green Energy receives LoA from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

Adani Green Energy receives LoA from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

INR plunges amid negative global cues; month-end dollar demand

INR plunges amid negative global cues; month-end dollar demand

Benchmarks end almost flat, Nifty closes below 22,550; VIX drops below 14 mark

Benchmarks end almost flat, Nifty closes below 22,550; VIX drops below 14 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon