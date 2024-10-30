TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 29.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.64% to Rs 311.54 croreNet profit of TCI Express declined 29.93% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.64% to Rs 311.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 319.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales311.54319.98 -3 OPM %11.8015.77 -PBDT38.9051.87 -25 PBT33.5947.15 -29 NP24.9335.58 -30
