Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.09 croreGenomic Valley Biotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.21 -57 OPM %066.67 -PBDT00.15 -100 PBT00.15 -100 NP00.15 -100
