KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 2726.35 croreNet profit of KEI Industries rose 31.46% to Rs 203.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 2726.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2283.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2726.352283.82 19 OPM %9.889.84 -PBDT297.47224.20 33 PBT277.28207.87 33 NP203.51154.81 31
