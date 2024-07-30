TCS secures three-year contract with Follett Higher Education

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a three-year contract to strengthen information technology infrastructure and cybersecurity services for Follett Higher Education, North America's leading college store operator. By deploying trademark platforms and solutions, such as TCS Cognix™ and Cloud Exponence, TCS will create an enhanced IT infrastructure that better supports Follett's innovative academic and retail experiences for colleges and universities across the US and Canada. Follett operates more than 1,000 college stores across North America and is committed to supporting the academic journey by offering students the course materials, technology, supplies, and school-branded merchandise they need to succeed. To support this mission, Follett tapped TCS to enhance its existing IT infrastructure. This contract marks a significant expansion of the decade-long partnership between the two companies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TCS will strengthen Follett's technology operations by adopting its signature Machine First delivery approach, coupled with its proprietary accelerators like TCS Cognix, an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite that provides pre-built, cloud-based modules leveraging AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation. Together, they will automate manual processes and provide an efficient enterprise infrastructure (EIT) management platform with built-in security and regulatory compliances that will predict, prescribe, and remediate performance issues that can impact business operations.

TCS will also use Cloud Exponence, its comprehensive platform that delivers smart managed services in hybrid cloud environments. This will provide a holistic view of Follett's operations across multiple cloud platforms and make it easier to deliver consistent IT services, optimize usage, and manage costs. With TCS as an extension of Follett, the joint team will leverage the industry-leading ITIL 4 standards and implement best practices for IT service management.

