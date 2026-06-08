TCS signs multi-year service agreement with Canada Life

Tata Consultancy Services has signed multiyear transformation and managed services agreement with Canada Life, a leading global life and pensions insurer. The partnership will support the modernisation of Canada Life's IT infrastructure services across its European Businesses.

As part of the agreement, TCS will leverage its AI & digital capabilities to modernise and manage Canada Life's data centres, core infrastructure, end-user computing, and software lifecycle management. The transformation will help improve operational resilience, increase automation, and enhance user experience for its customers.

The partnership combines TCS' technology prowess with the knowledge and experience of Canada Life teams. Together they will build a strong foundation for Canada Life's long-term technology modernisation journey. The program aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective, performance driven IT services while helping Canada Life accelerate its technology strategy and achieve stronger business outcomes. The partnership will also help Canada Life scale its technology services more effectively and be nimble to changing business needs.