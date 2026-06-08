Torrent Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1467, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% gain in NIFTY and a 10.47% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1467, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 23237.85. The Sensex is at 73854.65, down 0.52%. Torrent Power Ltd has dropped around 12.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40346.1, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70833 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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