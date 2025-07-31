IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 15.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 67.96 croreNet profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 15.67% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 67.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.9665.73 3 OPM %23.5323.60 -PBDT14.8215.07 -2 PBT10.3412.20 -15 NP7.649.06 -16
