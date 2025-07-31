Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 85.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.41% to Rs 292.75 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 85.80% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.41% to Rs 292.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 439.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales292.75439.60 -33 OPM %11.7828.06 -PBDT37.76125.49 -70 PBT17.57109.21 -84 NP13.9097.87 -86
