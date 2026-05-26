Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 1.01%, Gains for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1450, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.94% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% fall in NIFTY and a 22.37% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1450, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28979.85, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1449.1, up 1.19% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 8.94% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% fall in NIFTY and a 22.37% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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