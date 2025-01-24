Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks reports turnaround PAT of Rs 166 crore in Q3FY25

Tejas Networks reports turnaround PAT of Rs 166 crore in Q3FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 165.57 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 44.87 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared 371.86% to Rs 2642.24 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 211.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 48.77 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company's order book at the end of Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 2,681 crore.

Anand Athreya, managing director and CEO, Tejas Networks, said, We are thrilled that Sanjay Malik, a telecom industry veteran and a seasoned business leader, is joining our team. Sanjay has an exceptional background in leading top-tier equipment companies in the telecommunications sector. Sanjays rich experience and management acumen will be invaluable as we continue to build our organization to achieve global success.

 

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, chairman of the board of directors, Tejas Networks, With a world-class product portfolio, deep technology expertise and promising successes both in the domestic and international markets, Tejas stands on the cusp of a major transformation. I welcome Sanjay Malik to the senior leadership team at Tejas as it embarks on this journey to become a global brand in the telecom sector.

In a separate development, Tejas Networks has appointed Sanjay Malik, a telecom industry veteran and former India country head of Nokia, as its executive vice president and chief strategy and business officer.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Malik said, Im extremely delighted to join and partner with the talented senior leadership team of Tejas Networks in this exciting phase of accelerated growth. As Indias leading indigenous telecom equipment company with an end-to-end portfolio for the service provider and enterprise markets, I believe that Tejas has incredible potential and is well-positioned to realize its ambitious vision. I am excited to start my new mission and support the company as it emerges as a top-tier global telecom and networking OEM in the coming years.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, and defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

Shares of Tejas Networks tumbled 8.55% to Rs 1,003 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

