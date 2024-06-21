Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 45.59 points or 1.54% at 3005.03 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 8.89%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.86%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.62%),Avantel Ltd (up 3.29%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.88%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.65%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.17%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.92%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.67%).

On the other hand, Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.71%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.43%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 338.09 or 0.65% at 52244.58.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.96 points or 0.53% at 15779.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.1 points or 0.28% at 23633.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 106.56 points or 0.14% at 77585.49.

On BSE,1993 shares were trading in green, 991 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

