Telecom stocks rise

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 43.92 points or 1.9% at 2359.92 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 9.03%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5.35%),HFCL Ltd (up 5.01%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.74%),Avantel Ltd (up 4.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 3.88%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.75%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.13%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.12%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.97%).
On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.61%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.19%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 25.84 or 0.04% at 72736.05.
The Nifty 50 index was down 3.35 points or 0.02% at 21994.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 548.62 points or 1.35% at 41190.29.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.86 points or 0.85% at 12861.6.
On BSE,1952 shares were trading in green, 1187 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

