Sales decline 49.06% to Rs 85.02 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 71.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 534.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 638.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Texmo Pipes & Products reported to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.06% to Rs 85.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.