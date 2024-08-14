Business Standard
TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 30.58% in the June 2024 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 30.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 379.07 crore
Net profit of TGV Sraac declined 30.58% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 379.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 415.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales379.07415.39 -9 OPM %11.1111.48 -PBDT39.4447.37 -17 PBT18.6727.28 -32 NP13.7119.75 -31
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

