Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 36.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.93% to Rs 691.38 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 36.25% to Rs 25.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 691.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 719.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.