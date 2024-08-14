Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 23.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 27.68 croreNet profit of Deep Polymers declined 23.88% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.6829.75 -7 OPM %11.857.26 -PBDT3.662.30 59 PBT2.251.89 19 NP1.532.01 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content