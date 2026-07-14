Mining and construction equipment-linked capex to double by 2030: Report

Capital expenditure across sectors linked to mining and construction equipment is likely to nearly double to ₹10 trillion by 2030, driven by accelerated work on national highways, metro rail, ports, airports and critical mineral extraction, a report said on Tuesday.

In 2025, capital expenditure across sectors linked to mining and construction equipment stood at ₹5.5 trillion.

India's mining and construction output stands at around USD 430 billion, close to 11 per cent of GDP, and supports the livelihoods of over 70 million people across the value chain, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), released on Tuesday.

The report titled -- Pressing the Throttle: How India's Mining and Construction Industry Can Support Domestic Ambitions and Become a Global Force, noted that the sector must adapt quickly to remain fit for purpose, highlighting three priorities.

Moreover, the technology base is shifting rapidly, with electrification, connected fleet management, autonomous machines and new ownership models reshaping the global industry.

Recently, BEML launched its first electric dump truck in 2025, and Coal India's SECL rolled out real-time fleet monitoring, but domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are lagging behind global leaders.

According to the report, keeping pace is crucial not only for export competitiveness but also to ensure Indian infrastructure projects can access the most productive and safest equipment.

On localisation, the report said much remains to be done. Overall localisation in construction equipment is about 50 per cent, but the shortfall is concentrated in high-value parts such as hydraulics, electronic controls and undercarriages, which are still largely imported.

Backhoe loaders are 8590 per cent localised, while excavators are at 5560 per cent.

India's exports of mining and construction equipment now exceed imports, rising nearly three-fold over the past decade to USD 4.9 billion in 2025.

With global mining and construction equipment imports around USD 150 billion a year, developing markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, the Gulf and South America -- which currently source nearly half their equipment from China -- are seeking alternatives.

The report said India already has a credible offering in these markets and could widen it by investing in distribution, after-sales networks and products designed specifically for export.