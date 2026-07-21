Thermax Ltd soars 2.4%, gains for fifth straight session

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4823.5, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% jump in NIFTY and a 9.3% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Thermax Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4823.5, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. Thermax Ltd has slipped around 0.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39663.45, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 117.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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