Thermax Ltd Spikes 6.2%

Thermax Ltd has added 34.55% over last one month compared to 16.49% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.13% drop in the SENSEX

Thermax Ltd rose 6.2% today to trade at Rs 4441.85. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.71% to quote at 80892.99. The index is up 16.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Siemens Energy India Ltd increased 2.88% and Timken India Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 30.85 % over last one year compared to the 3.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Thermax Ltd has added 34.55% over last one month compared to 16.49% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8379 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29777 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4444.9 on 08 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2744.2 on 08 Dec 2025.

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