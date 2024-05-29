TIL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 168.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 98.17% to Rs 31.43 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 253.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 91.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.66% to Rs 66.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of TIL reported to Rs 168.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 98.17% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.31.4315.8666.9143.83-89.66-85.06-113.72-128.29-32.27-23.22-99.80-85.77-33.95-25.24-106.90-94.72168.59-24.83253.90-91.02