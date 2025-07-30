Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Time Technoplast jumps on bonus issue plan

Time Technoplast jumps on bonus issue plan

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Time Technoplast rose 3.22% to Rs 461.85 after the company announced that its board will meet on 11 August 2025 to consider a bonus share issue.

The board will also review the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, along with the limited review report.

The meeting will also address the re-appointment of Raghupathy Thyagarajan, promoter & co-founder, Naveen Kumar Jain, promoter & co-founder and Sanjeev Sharma, president - international operations as whole time directors of the company.

Other items on the agenda include finalising the date, time, and venue for the companys 35th Annual General Meeting, along with approving the AGM notice and the Directors Report.

 

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 18.59% to Rs 109.52 crore while net sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1468.74 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

